The Air Jordan 3 Hall Of Fame (Katrina) colorway will be revived. The were original designed for an exclusive pair that were auctioned off for charity to support the relief efforts from Hurricane Katrina victims in 2005. Mixing the AJ 3 Fire Red and Cement colorways, with Jumpman logo located on the heel (The original pair featured the Nike Air logo on the heel). The Cement pattern on the toe and heel with with white and gray hits on the outersole to complete the design.

You can pick up the Air Jordan 3 Hall Of Fame (Katrina) for $190 at select Jordan Brand stores and online starting May 12th.