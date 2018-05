Fuchsia Blast will be the next colorway released for the Air Jordan 14 GS. This will be a women’s exclusive color. Featuring a white leather upper, with black accents on the toes, tongue, lining, heel and outsole. Shots of Fuchsia blast are highlighted throughout including the signature shield logo on the ankle area to complete the design.

You can pick up the Jordan 14 GS Fuchsia Blast for $140 at select Jordan Brand stores and online starting May 14th.