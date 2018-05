The Air Jordan 1 Satin will be released in a new women’s exclusive colorway titled the Satin Shattered Backboard. The Shattered Backboard colorway is covered in black and orange styled in the OG satin construction with white leather accents, a white midsole and complete by an orange outsole.

You can pick up the Air Jordan 1 WMNS Satin Shattered Backboard now for $160 at select Jordan Brand stores and online.