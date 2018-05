The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Homage To Home was limited to 2,300 pairs but will now make general release. Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Homage To Home combines the two original colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Banned and Air Jordan 1 Chicago into one shoe.

You can pick up the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Homage To Home for $160 at select Jordan Brand stores and online starting May 19th.