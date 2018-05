The adidas Falcon was revived to follow the “dad shoe” sneaker trend. Here is the latest women’s colorway Core Black Light Granite. Featuring a mixture of core black, light granite, pink, teal, and orange on the suede/mesh upper. Completed with a white midsole and colorful outsole.

You can pick up the adidas Falcon Core Black Light Granite at select adidas stores and online starting June 2nd.