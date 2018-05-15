With and inspiration from Gucci, Don C is designing a new Jordan Pro Strong. Here is the first look at the colorway, which will feature a black leather upper with nubuck accents. Green lining, a metallic gold Jumpman logo on the heel and the tricolor Gucci-inspired band on the heel tab to complete the design. The kick will also feature the Just Don branding on the inner tongue and white outsole.

No official dates set but the Just Don x Jordan Pro Strong is set to drop at select Jordan Brand stores some time this summer.