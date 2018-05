A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie let fans know a couple weeks back that he will be he will be releasing two projects before the end of this Summer.

The first of which will be titled The International Artist and set to be released on June 20th via High Bridge The Label / Atlantic Records. The International Artist will also be featuring guest appearances by Tory Lanez, Davido, Alkaline and Kap G.

Stay tuned for more info as it’s released.