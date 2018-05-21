2018 Billboard Music Awards Winners & Performances

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards took place last night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson the even featured performances by Salt-N-Pepa, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Pharrell, Jennifer Lopez, BTS, John Legend, Macklemore, Kesha, Ariana Grande, Zedd, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Khalid, and more.

Check out the full list of performances and winners below.

Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue



Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato



Jennifer Lopez & DJ Khaled



Camila Cabello & Pharrell



John Legend



Ed Sheeran



Ariana Grande

<br /> Dua Lipa<br />

Shawn Mendes



Khalid & Normani



Kahlid & Shawn Mendes



Zedd & Maren Morris



Macklemore & Kesha



Kelly Clarkson



BTS

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid – WINNER

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello – WINNER

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons — WINNER

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2 — WINNER

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars — WINNER

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars — WINNER

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA — WINNER

Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars — WINNER

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B — WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z — WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris — WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line — WINNER

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan — WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons — WINNER

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2 — WINNER

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna — WINNER

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers – WINNER

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe — WINNER

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER

Tamela Mann

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. — WINNER

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation — WINNER

Top Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana –– WINNER

Top R&B Album:

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic — WINNER

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. — WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1 — WINNER

Brett Young, Brett Young

Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons, Evolve — WINNER

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam, Fenix

Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar

Ozuna, Odisea — WINNER

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii, AVĨCI (01)

The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open — WINNER

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo, Stargazing

ODESZA, A Moment Apart

Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection — WINNER

MercyMe, Lifer

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit — WINNER

Marvin Sapp, Close

Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.” — WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour LLIF3”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Post Malone ft. Quavo, “Congratulations”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Lil Pump, “Gucci Gang”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth, “Attention”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You” — WINNER

Top Collaboration:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like” — WINNER

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Believer” — WINNER

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, ”Mayores”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This” — WINNER

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, “Rockabye”

Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”

Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name” — WINNER

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe, “Even If”

Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”

Travis Greene, “You Waited”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It” — WINNER

Tamela Mann, “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”