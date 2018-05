The Nike Air Max 98 is set to be released in a bright team red as the latest colorway in the celebration of its 20th anniversary. Covered with a contrasting mixture of Team Red and Habanero Red in textured leather, with mesh and suede overlays. Featuring a 3M reflective upper, white midsole and a red rubber outsole to complete the design.

You can pick up the Nike Air Max 98 Team Red for $170 now at Nike stores overseas.