Yung Mal & Lil Quill Shot Following Their Show In Nashville



1017 Eskimo Records’s Young Mal and Lil Quill have been buzzing consistently the year and change. They recently had a show in Nashville, TN. After the show, they hit up DMG Studios but upon leaving some one opened fire on their tour bus from two separate vehicles. Yung Mal was hit in the legs and back and Lil Quill was shot in his legs as well. The driver of the bus was also injured, but is in stable condition.