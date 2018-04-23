New Music: Young Greatness – Paper

Young Greatness follows up his appearance on Cash Money’s Before Anythang soundtrack a few weeks back with his new single titled “Paper.” You can stream “Paper” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>