The second reported shooting of a buzzing rapper in Tennesse. This time the incident happened in Memphis to Young Dolph‘s artist Jay Fizzle. According to reports and Fizzle himself via Instagram live, He was followed home after a club appearance and shot multiples times including one bullet that hit him in the face. There is now official report out as of yet but you can watch Fizzle in the clip below giving his side of the incident. No suspects have been identified as of yet.