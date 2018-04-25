Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Wayne, The Diplomats & More Set To Perform At 2018 A3C Festival

The A3C just revealed the full lineup of this year’s performers, which will be headlined by Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Wayne, and The Diplomats. The 14th annual event will take place on October 6th and 7th at the GA Freight Depot. Other acts set to perform will include J.I.D, Curren$y, PRhyme, Young M.A, Westside Gunn, Conway, Childish Major, Deante Hitchcock, Skillz, DJ Jelly, Hourglass, DJ Outta Space, Sean Falyon, DJ Dibiase, and more.

You can see the full list of performers below and pick up tickets to the 2018 A3C Festival official website