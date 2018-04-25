Video: YBN Nahmir Talks New Music, Blac Chyna & More On Big Boy TV

Up and coming Alabama spitta YBN Nahmir sits down with Big Boy TV to chop it up about how his YBN crew met through playing Grand Theft Auto online, not seeing most of the members face to face until last year, YBN Almighty Jay skipping out on the military, West Coast influence, selling out venues at 18 years old, success of “Rubbin Off The Paint”, playing music for his mother first, finishing school, women sliding into his DMs, YBN Almighty Jay dating Blac Chyna, meeting Gucci Mane and more.

