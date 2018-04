Trouble released his Edgewood album with Mike Will Made It a couple weeks back. He sits down with Genius to break down the lyrics for his song “Come Thru”. He also chops it up about the importance of his message, the beat standing out to him in the studio, being friends with The Weeknd, people asking him for things they don’t deserve, growing up with nothing, untrustworthy women, and more. You can download Edgewood now on iTunes/Google Play.