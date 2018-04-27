Video: Sting & Shaggy – Don’t Make Me Wait (Live On The Tonight Show)

Sting and Shaggy premiere their collab album 44/876 a few days back. They his The Tonight Show stage to perform their new single “Don’t Make Me Wait”. You can download 44/876 now on iTunes/Google Play

