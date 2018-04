Smoke DZA just released his new album Not For Sale decides to sit down with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning to chop it up about his new LP, respect for J. Cole’s new album KOD, former beef with Wale, new wave of artists including 6ix9ine, upcoming Money In The Bank tour with Bodega Bamz, hip hop being in a new golden era, and more. You can download Not For Sale now on iTunes/Google Play.