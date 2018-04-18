Video: Offset & Metro Boomin – Ric Flair Drip (Live On The Tonight Show)

By Cyclone -
offset metro boomin perform ric flair drip live on the tonight show

Offset and Metro Boomin hit The Tonight Show stage along with WWE legend Ric Flair to perform their hit single “Ric Flair Drip”. You can download “Ric Flair Drip” now on iTunes/Google Play.

