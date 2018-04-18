VideosLive Performances Video: Offset & Metro Boomin – Ric Flair Drip (Live On The Tonight Show) By Cyclone - April 18, 2018 0 Hits: 55 Offset and Metro Boomin hit The Tonight Show stage along with WWE legend Ric Flair to perform their hit single “Ric Flair Drip”. You can download “Ric Flair Drip” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0