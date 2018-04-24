Video: Meek Mill Hits 76ers Game After Being Released From Prison

The last few months haven’t been fun for Meek Mill as he battle with and alleged corrupt judge and the legal system but today he was officially released from jail on bail after being denied twice. What does Meek decide to do upon his release?? Welp he got picked up by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin to bring out the 76ers in Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat. Check out the pic and clips of Meek ringing the Liberty Bell alongside fellow Philly native, Kevin Hart.

