Video: Meek Mill Hits 76ers Game After Being Released From Prison

The last few months haven’t been fun for Meek Mill as he battle with and alleged corrupt judge and the legal system but today he was officially released from jail on bail after being denied twice. What does Meek decide to do upon his release?? Welp he got picked up by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin to bring out the 76ers in Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat. Check out the pic and clips of Meek ringing the Liberty Bell alongside fellow Philly native, Kevin Hart.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@MeekMill arrives at @sixers game
Meek told me “I feel great”#MeekMill#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/nMEEy0AX0P
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 24, 2018
Meek Mill rings the bell for the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/T0fJrtS5KR
— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 25, 2018
Joined by @KevinHart4real, @MeekMill rings the 🔔 in Philadelphia ahead of @MiamiHEAT/@Sixers Game 5! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/dOrS9GFfZk
— NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2018
Kevin Hart kickin it with Meek Mill before tonight’s Philedelphia 76ers and Miami Heat game! 🙌💯 @KevinHart4Real @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/rJQRlDHH2C
— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 25, 2018