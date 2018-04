Maxo Kream takes some time from his Punken tour to sit down with Genius to break down the lyrics for his track “Roaches.” He also chops it up about shooting a gun for the first time at age 13, having roaches in his grandmother’s house, a man selling fake designer clothes in his neighborhood, Soundcloud rappers, lyrical hip hop, father getting shot while pimping, uncle being a casual crackhead and more. You can download his new album Punken now on iTunes/Google Play.