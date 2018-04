With the world premiere approaching, Marvel delivers a new featurette for upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. The clip showcases the cast and crew behind the scenes. Featuring interview clips with the star-studded cast of Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, Elizabeth Olsen, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Mark Ruffalo.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters worldwide on April 27.