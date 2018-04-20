Latest NewsInterviews Video: Logic – Big Boy TV Interview By Cyclone - April 20, 2018 0 Hits: 32 Logic sits down with Big Boy TV to chop it up about his new exercise routine, his latest project Bobby Tarantino II, dealing with anxiety, a upcoming self-directed film, writing a book, touring, Netflix show Rapture, and more. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0