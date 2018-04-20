Video: Logic – Big Boy TV Interview

Logic Big Boy TV Interview

Logic sits down with Big Boy TV to chop it up about his new exercise routine, his latest project Bobby Tarantino II, dealing with anxiety, a upcoming self-directed film, writing a book, touring, Netflix show Rapture, and more.

