Lil Yachty released his his sophomore album Lil Boat 2 last month. He hit up Genius to break down the lyrics for “FWM”. He also talks about playing Call Of Duty when he heard the beat, freestyling the song, “FWM” being his favorite track on the album, always wanting to work with Bankroll Fresh, buying an AK-47, hating alcohol, signing for one million dollars, and more.You can download Lil Boat 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.