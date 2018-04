K Camp kicks it with Snoop Dogg on GGN to chop it up about signing to Interscope, love for Blue Flame strip club in Atlanta, Rare Sound, playing basketball when he was younger, the video for “Trash Bags” with Snoop, wearing a mango colored tuxedo to prom, getting fired from Babies R Us, and more. You can watch the full episode below and download Slum Lords 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.