Video: Jorja Smith – Blue Lights (Live On Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

jorja smith performs blue lights on jimmy kimmel live

UK singer and OVO collaborator Jorja Smith hit the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage to perform her debut single “Blue Lights”. Her debut album Lost & Found is set to hitstores on June 8th. You can pre-order Lost & Found now on iTunes/Google 

