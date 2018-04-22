VideosLive Performances Video: Jorja Smith – Blue Lights (Live On Jimmy Kimmel Live!) By Cyclone - April 22, 2018 0 Hits: 52 UK singer and OVO collaborator Jorja Smith hit the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage to perform her debut single “Blue Lights”. Her debut album Lost & Found is set to hitstores on June 8th. You can pre-order Lost & Found now on iTunes/Google <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0