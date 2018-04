Jim Jones just released his new project Wasted Talent. He sat down with Angie Martinez to chop it up about the meaning of Wasted Talent, mending his relationship with Cam’ron, Juelz Santana getting arrested, Marriage Boot Camp, house burning down, trolling 50 Cent, Mase becoming a preacher, Dipset projects, and more. You can watch the full interview below and download Wasted Talent now on iTunes/Google Play