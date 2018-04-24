Video: Janelle Monáe Breaks Down The Lyrics For “Django Jane”

Janelle Monáe sits down with Genius to break down the lyrics for her track “Django Jane.” During the chit chat she also chops it up about reminding women that they are magical, using art to protest, being emotional in the studio, feminine power, her mother being a janitor, and more.

You can pre-order her upcoming album Dirty Computer now on iTunes/Google Play. and pick it up on April 27th. Her upcoming tour will also kick off June 11th in Seattle, WA. Tickets go on sale on May 2nd.

