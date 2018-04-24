Video: Janelle Monáe Breaks Down The Lyrics For “Django Jane”

Hits: 55
Janelle Monáe sits down with Genius to break down the lyrics for her track “Django Jane.” During the chit chat she also chops it up about reminding women that they are magical, using art to protest, being emotional in the studio, feminine power, her mother being a janitor, and more.
You can pre-order her upcoming album Dirty Computer now on iTunes/Google Play. and pick it up on April 27th. Her upcoming tour will also kick off June 11th in Seattle, WA. Tickets go on sale on May 2nd.
June 11 – Seattle, WA – King County’s Marymoor Park
June 12 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 13 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
June 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
June 20 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
June 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theater
June 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
June 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
July 1 – Denver, CO – The Paramount Theatre
July 3 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
July 5 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
July 6 – Milwaukee, WI* – Summerfest*
July 7 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
July 9 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit
July 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
July 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
July 13 – Nashville, TN+ – Ryman Auditorium+
July 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
July 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
July 18 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
July 20 – Washington, DC* – The Anthem*
July 21 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 23 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
July 24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
July 26 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
July 27 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
July 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Aug. 4 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle