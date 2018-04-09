Video: Flatbush Zombies Break Down The Lyrics For “Headstone” W/ Genius

Flatbush Zombies just released their new album Vacation In Hell a couple days ago. They sit down with Genius to break down the lyrics for the track “Headstone”. During the interview they also chop it up about paying homage to their forefathers in rap, being true masters of their craft, making the best out of a bad situation, writing about real-life topics, having psychedelic experiences, watching Nelly videos late at night, getting the opportunity to perform with Mobb Deep, and more. You can download Vacation In Hell now on iTunes/Google Play.

