Video: Eric Bellinger – The Breakfast Club Interview

Eric Bellinger – The Breakfast Club Interview

Eric Bellinger The Breakfast Club Interview
Eric Bellinger continues his current promo run as he hits up The Breakfast Club to chop it up about his R&B group Isyss, starring in E!’s The Platinum Life, working with Usher on Confessions 2, beef with Tory Lanez, his new project Eazy Call , and more.

 

