Latest NewsInterviews Video: Eric Bellinger – The Breakfast Club Interview By Cyclone - April 17, 2018 0 Hits: 26 Eric Bellinger continues his current promo run as he hits up The Breakfast Club to chop it up about his R&B group Isyss, starring in E!’s The Platinum Life, working with Usher on Confessions 2, beef with Tory Lanez, his new project Eazy Call , and more. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0