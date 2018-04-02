Latest NewsInterviews Video: Derez De’Shon – The Breakfast Club Interview By Cyclone - April 2, 2018 0 Hits: 20 Derez De’Shon hit up The Breakfast Club to chop it up being in the room for Birdman’s infamous interview, relationship with Brick Squad Monopoly, working on a new album, being homeless, getting assaulted with a brick, and more. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0