Video: Derez De’Shon – The Breakfast Club Interview

Derez De’Shon hit up The Breakfast Club to chop it up being in the room for Birdman’s infamous interview, relationship with Brick Squad Monopoly, working on a new album, being homeless, getting assaulted with a brick, and more. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>