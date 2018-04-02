Video: Derez De’Shon – The Breakfast Club Interview

Derez De’Shon The Breakfast Club Interview

Derez De’Shon hit up The Breakfast Club to chop it up being in the room for Birdman’s infamous interview, relationship with Brick Squad Monopoly, working on a new album, being homeless, getting assaulted with a brick, and more.

