Video: Casanova’s Video Shoot Shot Up 6ix9ine’s Crew Implicated In The Shooting

According to reports, Casanova was shooting a video in his hometown Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood when ten shots were fired. Two people were injured, suffering non-life threatening injuries. 6ix9ine took to his Instagram account to mock him for not being able to shoot a video in his own neighborhood without being shot at. He posted a clip with the caption:

“You keep my name in your mouth. HOW YOU GETTING SHOT AT IN YOUR OWN HOOD? 🤣🤣can’t even shoot a music video in Brooklyn”

Casanova responded with a video with the caption:

“You know my body god bless your soul I’m on parole and if I see you I’m gonna give you a hug cause you need that instead of a slug….Niggas like you discredit real niggas that really put in work.But guess what one day your gonna have to face the people you troll let your gun gooo Ba ba boom .You won’t trick me been there done that .”

According to TMZ, police have now tied the shooting to 6ix9ine’s crew. Police also believe a fight at the Barclays Center in the tunnel during the Adrien Broner fight on Saturday night, which a shot was fired was also between 6ix9ine and Casanova’s crews.

But according to police, no suspects have been arrested due to non cooperation on both sides. You can watch the clips and the Instagram posts below and stay tuned for further developments.