Video: Cardi B – The Ellen Show Interview

A few days ago Cardi B sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to chop it up about discussed her pregnancy and why she revealed it on SNL, twerking at Coachella, stripping to make money, investing in her career, fiancé Offset naming their baby, and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>