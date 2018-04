Cardi B makes her rounds after the release of her highly anticipated debut album Invasion Of Privacy. After appearing on Saturday Night Live, Cardi hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the featured co-host and musical guest. She hit the stage to perform her song“Money Bag” and participated in various skits. Also check out her interviews with Ebro In The Morning and The Breakfast Club. You can download Invasion Of Privacy now on iTunes/Google Play.