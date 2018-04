Cardi B continued the promo run for her debut album Invasion Of Privacy. She chops it up with DJ Whoo Kid about hosting The Tonight Show, “Bodak Yellow” going 5x platinum, creative process for Invasion Of Privacy, musical influences, being compared to other female artists, dislike for diss tracks, having sex while being pregnant, the Illuminati, Meek Mill’s current legal situation, and more.

You can download Invasion Of Privacy now on iTunes/Google Play.