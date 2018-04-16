Video: Bow Wow Talks Death Row Records, Future & More On The Breakfast Club

Bow Wow took a break from working on his new album EDICIUS to hit up The Breakfast Club chop it up about signing to Death Row Records at the age of six, being one of the original members of Tha Dogg Pound, how me met Jermaine Dupri, views on suicide, accomplishing so much at a young age, allegedly getting knocked out for comments about Future, not speaking to his daughter’s mother, working on his forthcoming LP, trying new things with social media, father attempting to expose him, love for Chris Brown, and more.

