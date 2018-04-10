Video: Boogie – Fire In The Booth Freestyle

Boogie recently hit up BBC Radio 1xtra to chop it up with Charlie Sloth. During his visits he spit a Fire In The Booth freestyle over BlocBoy JB and Drake’s “Look Alive”.

