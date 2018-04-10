VideosBehind The Scenes Video: Boogie – Fire In The Booth Freestyle By Cyclone - April 10, 2018 0 Hits: 35 Boogie recently hit up BBC Radio 1xtra to chop it up with Charlie Sloth. During his visits he spit a Fire In The Booth freestyle over BlocBoy JB and Drake’s “Look Alive”. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0