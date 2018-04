Bishop Nehru just released his new album Elevators: Act I & II and sits down with Peter Rosenberg on Real Late to chop it up about being inspired to smoke weed by Wiz Khalifa’s music, family heritage, creative process on Elevators: Act I & II, experience working with MF Doom, views on death, believing the earth and life is simulated by spirituality, and more. You can download Elevators: Act I & II now on iTunes/Google Play.