Video: Birdman Speaks On Reuniting With Lil Wayne

Birdman and Lil Wayne seem to have reconciled recently and Wayne appeared in Cash Money artist Preme's video, Birdman sits down with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 Radio to talk about his new movie Before Anythang, the soundtrack, his and Wayne's relationship and more.