Music Video: Tyga – Hard2Look / Train 4 This

Tyga continues to promote his new album Kyoto with a new double video for his records “Hard2Look” and “Train 4 This.” Directed by Tyga & Arrad. You can download his new album Kyoto now on iTunes/Google Play.

