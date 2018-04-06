Uncategorized Music Video: Tyga – Hard2Look / Train 4 This By Cyclone - April 6, 2018 0 Hits: 17 Tyga continues to promote his new album Kyoto with a new double video for his records “Hard2Look” and “Train 4 This.” Directed by Tyga & Arrad. You can download his new album Kyoto now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0