The Weeknd, Future, N.E.R.D. & More To Perform At 2018 Outside Lands Festival

The 2018 Outside Lands Festival will be headlined this year by The Weeknd, Future, and N.E.R.D. The event will take place at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from August 10th to 12th and will featuring performances by Janet Jackson, Florence + The Machine, Beck, Smokepurpp, SOB X RBE, GoldLink, James Blake, DJ Snake, Jessie Ware, Kelela, Jessie Reyez, Daniel Caesar, Knox Fortune, Chromeo, Father John Misty, and more. You can see the full list of performers below and pick up tickets on the official website.