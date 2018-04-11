Hits: 66
As part of Nike Basketball Art of A Champion Collection will also release the Nike Air Force 1 High Sheed Rude Awakening, pays tribute to Rasheed Wallace 2004 NBA Finals game where he dominated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 an elbow to Sheed’s chest caused the “rude awakening”.
The Nike Air Force 1 High Sheed Rude Awakening features a White and Blue Jay color scheme. With a white leather upper and the words “BALL DON’T LIE” on the ankle straps with Wallace‘s number “30. Rasheed Wallace logo/silhouette is also positioned on the side of the ankle with a Blue Jay sole.
You can pick up the Nike Air Force 1 High Sheed Rude Awakening on April 26th at select Nike locations for $130.
