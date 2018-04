The Kid Daytona links up with Donae’o for his new single“Cuba Gooding Jr”. The story behind the track goes. TKD was at Tao nightclub a couple months back with Cuba Gooding Jr, who inadvertently asked for the DJ to play Daytona’s track “LitCoin,” TKD decided to perform the record live and they became friends. You can “Cuba Gooding Jr.” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.