T-Pain Launches Wiscansin University Along With Collegiate Merch

T-Pain hilariously launches Wiscansin University, which is a reference to his hit single “Can’t Believe It” where he rhymed “mansion” with was supposed to be “Wisconsin” but phonically pronounced Wiscansin. He tweeted the announcement and new merch.

He also created an official website with a welcoming message from the dean, Tallahassee R. Pain, PhD, which reads:

“I am honored and privileged to be the 22nd dean to lead Wiscansin University. I believe Wiscansin is truly an inspiring place, and I want to ensure that our programs continue to be poised for growth for the many years to come. I look forward to the many adventures and achievements we will embark on together.”

Check out the merch below and hit up the official website to enjoy the intricate inside joke for Teddy Pain fans. Also check out clips of his upcoming projects.