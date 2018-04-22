SNIPES Bring it Back to ’98 for Year Long Anniversary Drop with FILA, Karl Kani, New Era & More

German sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES will celebrate thei 20th anniversary by bringing it back to ’98 apparel in  a new capsule. The German streetwear retailer has partnered with FILA, New Era, and urban clothing legend Karl Kani for the first collection of a year-long run of exclusive product through 2018.

The ‘Back in ’98’ collection’s  first drop will include exclusive apparel and sneakers from adidas Originals, PUMA, ASICS Tiger, Kappa, Stance Socks, and Nike all with a ’90s hip hop and RnB styles. Karl Kani will design a full denim suit, exclusive to SNIPES.

 

You can pickup  items from  the ‘Back in ’98’ collection now  on the SNIPES official website.

