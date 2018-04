Smokepurpp and Murda Beatz are gearing up to release their joint album Bless Yo Trap. He sat down with Genius to break down the lyrics for “123”. He talks about writing the record after going to a party at DJ Khaled’s house, people hating him no matter what he does, stop smoking Backwoods on camera because of his RAW sponsorship, spending a lot of money on jewelry, various weapons he owns, and more. You can download “123” now on iTunes/Google Play.