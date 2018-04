After being robbed at gunpoint before he recent interview with Angie Martinez, Safaree Samuels a little less shook up and more composed hit up Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning to chop it up about the the robbery, why he buys elaborate fur coats, his previous relationship with Nicki Minaj, role on Love & Hip Hop, new single “Hunnid”, upcoming album, being offered $50,000 to shoot an adult film, and more. Also check out the footage of the robbery, which was caught on surveillence.