Rihanna Becomes The RIAA’s Most Certified Digital Artist In History

Rihanna Becomes The RIAA’s Most Certified Digital Artist In HistoryCelebrating Women’s History Month, the RIAA took time out to reveal that Rihanna is the most certified musician in digital song history. They revealed that RiRi has earned 124 million certified units from a total 44 songs during her career. They announced:

“More #WomensHistoryMonth music knowledge: with 124 million song awards spanning 44 separate songs, @rihanna is the #1 #RIAAtopcertified artist for digital songs. #RIAAGoldandPlatinum60.”

Rihanna also responded to the celebration:

“I’m grateful for this honor! Thank you God, and thank you to my fans and supporters for holding me down and propelling me forward throughout the years!@RIAA thank you for always acknowledging us music peeps!! One Love always….”

 

