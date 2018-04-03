Rihanna Becomes The RIAA’s Most Certified Digital Artist In History

Hits: 37
“More #WomensHistoryMonth music knowledge: with 124 million song awards spanning 44 separate songs, @rihanna is the #1 #RIAAtopcertified artist for digital songs. #RIAAGoldandPlatinum60.”
Rihanna also responded to the celebration:
“I’m grateful for this honor! Thank you God, and thank you to my fans and supporters for holding me down and propelling me forward throughout the years!@RIAA thank you for always acknowledging us music peeps!! One Love always….”
