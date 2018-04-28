Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Trippie Redd & More To Perform At 2018 Hard Summer Music Festival

The 2018 Hard Summer Music Festival lineup will be headlined by Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and Trippie Redd. The festival will take place on August 4th and 5th at The Speedway in Fontana, California and will also feature performances by Diplo, blackbear, SUICIDEBOYS, Lil Xan, Wifisfuneral, YBN Nahmir, Saweetie, Rico Nasty, Virgil Abloh, Snakehips, Hippie Sabotage, Marshmello, San Holo, Big Wild, Yellow Mustard, Flosstradamus, and more. You can check out the full 2018 Hard Summer Music Festival lineup below and pick up tickets now on the official website.