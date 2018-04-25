MusicNew Music New Music: Rich The Kid & Blac Youngsta – Who Run It (Remix) By Cyclone - April 25, 2018 0 Hits: 42 Rich The Kid and Blac Youngsta team up and join in on the Who Run It Challenge. Rich takes shots at Lil Uzi Vert. Rich and Blac’s new albums The World Is Yours (iTunes/Google) and 2.23 (iTunes/Google) are available for download now. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0