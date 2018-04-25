New Music: Rich The Kid & Blac Youngsta – Who Run It (Remix)

Rich The Kid and Blac Youngsta team up and join in on the Who Run It Challenge. Rich takes shots at Lil Uzi Vert. Rich and Blac’s new albums The World Is Yours (iTunes/Google) and 2.23 (iTunes/Google) are available for download now.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>