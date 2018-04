Rich Brian follows up the release of his video for “Watch Out!” a couple weeks back with an appearance on Big Boy TV. He chops it up about how he got into hip hop by watching a Tyga video, learning how to speak English, being home schooled, recording “Dat Stick,” changing his name, pitching to be on the 2018 XXL Freshman list, working with Pharrell, moving to the United States, and more. You can download Rich Brian’s debut album Amen now on iTunes/Google Play.